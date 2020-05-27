Imelda GibbsDec. 24, 1934-May 19, 2020Resident of Fremont, Ca.Imelda was born in St. Andre, New Brunswick. Canada. She worked at Washington Township Hospital in Fremont, Ca. for 21 years. Predeceased by her Husband Thomas Gibbs and sons Michael Gibbs and John Gibbs. Survived by sons Gregory Gibbs and Kevin Gibbs, Grandchildren Stacey Gibbs, Shaun Gibbs, Seth Gibbs, and Jessica Gibbs. Greatgrandchildren Nathaniel, Destiny, Kaylii, Hudson, Brighleyy and Sayble. Imelda had fallen into failing health for the past 3 years. The latest disease was just to much for her to survive. God Bless Her...She is Free. Living with her extended family members in Paradise. She is a very strong soul.Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels