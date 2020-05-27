Imelda Gibbs
1934 - 2020
Imelda Gibbs
Dec. 24, 1934-May 19, 2020
Resident of Fremont, Ca.
Imelda was born in St. Andre, New Brunswick. Canada. She worked at Washington Township Hospital in Fremont, Ca. for 21 years. Predeceased by her Husband Thomas Gibbs and sons Michael Gibbs and John Gibbs. Survived by sons Gregory Gibbs and Kevin Gibbs, Grandchildren Stacey Gibbs, Shaun Gibbs, Seth Gibbs, and Jessica Gibbs. Greatgrandchildren Nathaniel, Destiny, Kaylii, Hudson, Brighleyy and Sayble. Imelda had fallen into failing health for the past 3 years. The latest disease was just to much for her to survive. God Bless Her...She is Free. Living with her extended family members in Paradise. She is a very strong soul.
Published in East Bay Times on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
