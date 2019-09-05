|
Inez Grace Wright Resident of Sutter Creek, CA Surrounded by her loving husband, children and grandchildren, Inez Grace Wright, age 84, of Sutter Creek, CA, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019 at home in Sutter Creek. Inez was born in St Louis, MO on March 5, 1935, the daughter of the late Ruth M. (Risenhoover) and Walter W. Dachsteiner. A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and friend, all whose life Inez has touched are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Sunday 22 September, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Community Church in Pine Grove, CA. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book. Daneri Mortuary 209-223-0793
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019