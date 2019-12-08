East Bay Times Obituaries
|
TraditionCare Funeral Services
2246 Morello Avenue
Pleasant Hill, CA 94523
(925) 827-2911
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Matthew Lutheran Church
399 Wiget Lane
Walnut Creek, CA
Resources
Inez Gusey Obituary
Inez Gusey
November 11, 2019
Walnut Creek
Inez went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019.
In additional to being a gracious and loving wife, mother and artist, she is well known in the community for her years teaching and coaching tennis at both Ygnacio Valley and Northgate High Schools.
Services will be held Saturday, December 14th at 10:30 a.m.
at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 399 Wiget LaneWalnut Creek, CA
For additional information about Inez's life please go to www.traditioncare.com
TraditionCare Mortuary
925-827-291


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019
Remember
