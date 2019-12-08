|
Inez Gusey
November 11, 2019
Walnut Creek
Inez went home to be with the Lord on November 11, 2019.
In additional to being a gracious and loving wife, mother and artist, she is well known in the community for her years teaching and coaching tennis at both Ygnacio Valley and Northgate High Schools.
Services will be held Saturday, December 14th at 10:30 a.m.
at St. Matthew Lutheran Church 399 Wiget LaneWalnut Creek, CA
For additional information about Inez's life please go to www.traditioncare.com
