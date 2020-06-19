Ira Call Jr.
Ira Call, Jr.
April 21, 1929 - June 11, 2020
Resident of Lompoc, CA.
Ira Barlow "Bud" Call, Jr. Born April 21, 1929, Phoenix, AZ – Died June 11, 2020, Lompoc, CA. Son of Ira Barlow Call, Sr. and Chlo Buterbaugh Call. Resident of Lompoc, CA. Formerly of Fresno. Grew up in Oakland. Graduated from Fremont H.S. and San Francisco State. Served a mission in the Netherlands for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Served two years in the Army. Worked for YMCA camps, Oakland Parks. Taught at Haight Elementary in Alameda 1957-1958. Coach at Oakland High 1958-1961 and Skyline High 1961-1991 in Oakland. Coached gymnastics, wrestling, football; also served as Dean. Married Shirlee Ann Lundberg 1953. Married Monetta Jeanne Bridges 1976. Preceded in death by sister Betty Joan Call, brother James Willard Call. Survived by wife Monetta Jeanne Call; sister Rosalind Lucille Lynch; daughters Julie Pike (Douglas), Wendy Katchmar (Warren), Heidi Howell (Rusty), Emilie Eskelson (Rod), Jennifer Boman (Quinn), Rebecca Forsyth (Todd); 23 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Funeral June 22nd at Oak Park Hills Chapel. Internment at Oakmont Memorial Park. Please understand that because of COVID-19 attendance limits, only family members can attend funeral. Offer condolences at www.oakparkhillschapel.com.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The staff of Magleby's Oak Park Hills Chapel
