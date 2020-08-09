Irene Aile (Leete) HankeSept. 25, 1927 - July 30, 2020Resident of HaywardIrene was born in Oakland, Ca and graduated from Hayward High School. During her school years she was a spotter for enemy airplanes, and volunteered at the USO dancing with injured soldiers.Prior to marrying James Hanke in 1948 (who preceded her in death in 1983) She worked at Southern Pacific Railroad as a statistical typist and stenographer. Her later in life jobs included Executive Secretary at The Rose Express as well as her last position as Secretary for the Hayward Senior Center. Mom would tap dance upon request, and had a special love for Cats and Elephants.Irene died after a brief illness at home in Hayward in the presence of loved ones.She is survived by her six children who were the focus of her life. Linda Carroll, Sharon Frydryk, (Jack), Susan Amador, Carol Hansen, Robert Hanke, (Karen), Barbara Hanke, Niece Lois Montgomery, the Hanke's, the Stockel's, the O'Neil's and their families, as well as Nine grandchildren, Twelve great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren.Family and friends are invited to her graveside services on August 14, 2020 at 12:30 pm Lone Tree Cemetery 24591 Fairview Ave. Hayward.