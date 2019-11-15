|
|
Irene C Mayo
March 21, 1924 - September 28, 2019
Walnut Creek
Irene "Pinky" Connors Mayo passed away September 28th, 2019 in Buhl, Idaho at the age of 95.
Irene was born on March 21st, 1924 in Blackwood, NJ to John and Pauline Connors. She grew up during the Depression, living with her large family, in Audubon, NJ. Even though times were hard for them, they had a full life together. Irene graduated from Audubon High School in 1941.
Irene attended Christ Hospital School of Nursing in Jersey City, NJ graduating in 1945 and Rutgers University in Newark, NJ graduating in 1946.
On 10/31/1947 she commissioned into the US Navy as an ensign and was given a variety of duty assignments over 11 years, which included Newport, RI, San Diego, CA, Korea, Jacksonville, FL, and Beufort, SC. Becoming a reserve officer in 1955, she continued until 1958, being discharged in San Diego, CA with the rank of Lieutenant.
Irene got to experience war firsthand being assigned to the hospital ship USS Repose during the Korean conflict. She was on the ship from 1950 to 1952.
Irene met her future husband, LCDR Henry T Mayo, during her final stay in San Diego and they were married on August 11th, 1957. Two children were born, John and Thomas, during their time in San Diego. In 1964, Henry(Hank) resigned from the Navy and the family moved to 2273 Walnut Blvd, Walnut Creek. There he went to school at UC Berkeley and then was hired by Kaiser Aluminum in Oakland.
Irene continued to be a nurse, working the night shift while Hank was in school. She gave up nursing when her two daughters were born, Tracey and Janet, only 15 months apart.
After all the kids had graduated from high school, Hank and Irene traveled the US and the world. Whether it was with their dear friends, Mitch and Jack, or with extended members of the family, they enjoyed the adventure of new places and new faces.
The year 2000 brought macular degeneration to Hank and a move to Rossmoor. Irene continued to make new friends, and they both continued to travel a little.
Hank passed away in August of 2017 and Irene ended up moving to Buhl, Idaho the next year to be closer to her daughter, Janet.
Irene is survived by her sons, John(Carmen) and Tom(Kathy), her daughters, Janet(Steve) and Tracey, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and her nephews Storm and Richard.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Peg, Pat, Myrtle and her brothers, Walter and Jack.
Special thanks to Dee Cunningham and all the employees at Riverrock Assisted Living in Buhl, to Leanor Emance, her devoted caregiver at Rossmoor and to the various employees of Better Days.
There will be a memorial service at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA on Monday, November 25th, at 2:00 pm.
View the online memorial for Irene C Mayo
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 15, 2019