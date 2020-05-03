Irene Carasco
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Irene Carasco
April 13, 1924 - April 30, 2020
Resident of Union City
Irene Carasco, born 4/13/24, married to Anthony J. Carasco, Jr for 68 years (he passed 12/10/2014). She is survived by her children, Donna Standlee (Gene Standlee), Ron Carasco (his wife Lynnette), Mary Williams (her husband Phil) and Annette Carasco. She has 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, and licensed childcare provider who loved to crochet, play cards and spend time with her family. Private services will be held May 6, 2020 at Santos Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro.


View the online memorial for Irene Carasco



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
6
Service
Santos Robinson Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
(510) 483-0123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved