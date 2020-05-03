Irene Carasco
April 13, 1924 - April 30, 2020
Resident of Union City
Irene Carasco, born 4/13/24, married to Anthony J. Carasco, Jr for 68 years (he passed 12/10/2014). She is survived by her children, Donna Standlee (Gene Standlee), Ron Carasco (his wife Lynnette), Mary Williams (her husband Phil) and Annette Carasco. She has 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She was a homemaker, and licensed childcare provider who loved to crochet, play cards and spend time with her family. Private services will be held May 6, 2020 at Santos Robinson Mortuary in San Leandro.
View the online memorial for Irene Carasco
Published in East Bay Times on May 3, 2020.