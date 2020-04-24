Home

Irene Chavez


1951 - 2020
Irene Chavez Obituary
Irene Chavez
March 24, 1951 - April 15, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Irene Chavez was born March 24, 1951 in San Antonio, Texas and was the eldest of six children. She moved to California in 1960 with her mother and siblings.
Our beloved Irene devoted her life to taking care of others working as a nurse for over 35 years. She loved to cook, dance and water her garden. Her selfless love to her family stood out the most. She always brought everyone together during holidays and other special events, with a camera in hand so that we'd never miss a beat.
She is survived by her Husband of 47 years, Jose Chavez, brother Philip Garcia and sister Tammy Garcia; son Joey Garcia, and daughters, Patty and Nancy Chavez.
She leaves to remember and celebrate her life, grandchildren Victor, E'Senz, Ma'Jestic, Troyante (Papa), C. J., Noelle. Adriana, Araceli, Armando, Andres and Angelina; a host of godchildren, nieces and nephews and family friends.
Irene has gone on to be with her Mother, Maria, and her sisters, Roselinda, Patricia and Marlene.


View the online memorial for Irene Chavez
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 24, 2020
