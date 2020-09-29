1/1
Irene L. Pamela
1925 - 2020
July 12, 1925 - Sept. 21, 2020
Resident of Walnut Creek
Irene was born in San Francisco, CA to her parents Joseph and Louise Bononi. She was the oldest of four children. She was married to John Anthony Pamela for 71 years until his passing in 2014. During their marriage they had three children. Joan Turner, Nancy Spinelli, and John Pamela. Irene also had seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Irene loved to go with "Tony" her husband to Las Vegas and Reno to see the shows and play the slot machines. She enjoyed working in the garden and could grow anything from veggies to beautiful flowers.
Most of all she loved her family and will be dearly missed by them.
Services will be private. Memorial gifts to St. Jude or your favorite charity


View the online memorial for Irene L. Pamela



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
