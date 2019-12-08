|
|
Irene Margaretha Boltz Jr.
Oct. 19, 1939 - Oct. 17, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Irene Margaretha Boltz, beloved mother, partner and friend, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019. Born on October 19, 1939, Irene was the eldest child of Otto Karl Boltz, Jr. and Elsa Margaritha (Brotschi) Boltz. She leaves behind her daughter, Chandra Nelson-Robak, grandson, Andrew, brother Vern Boltz, sister-in-law, Maxine, and her partner of 14 years, Joseph H. Buller.
She grew up in Oakland and attended Catholic primary and secondary schools. She then graduated from Holy Names College. Irene earned two Master's Degrees in Special Education and Speech Pathology, helping many children and adults throughout her career. Her passion was music. She much enjoyed taking voice lessons and preforming at the California Jazz Conservatory in Berkeley, California. Irene had strong convictions for causes close to her heart. Later in life, she enjoyed an intense love of nature and felt at peace when hiking with friends.
She was a dear, generous, and graceful woman who was a trustworthy friend to many. She was a striking beauty, inside and out. We take solace in knowing she is at peace with her angels. In lieu of flowers, the family will graciously accept donations toward the planting of a tree in her memory in the Moraga Commons Park. A Celebration of Life will be held in Spring 2020. Please contact the family for details.
View the online memorial for Irene Margaretha Boltz Jr.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 8, 2019