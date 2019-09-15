|
Irene Monteiro
May 26, 1935 ~ Aug. 21, 2019
Resident of Hayward, CA
Irene Monteiro born May 26, 1935 in Oakland; California aged 84 years, passed away, surrounded by love, on August 21, 2019 in Hayward. She was a resident of Hayward for 75 years. She truly enjoyed working part-time for Bay Seal between 1977-1990; and along with her husband, Arnold Monteiro, being a campground host at Fiddle Creek Campground in Indian Valley, California for 8 years: spending quality time with those she loved, reading and visiting the local library, camping and being with her family.
Irene was a loving mother, mother-in-law, Gramma, Gigi, aunt, cousin and friend who was an inspiration and example to all who knew her and she touched their lives in special ways. She will be greatly missed. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 47 years, Arnold Monteiro; her parents, George and Margaret Sylvia, and her brother, David Sylvia. She is survived by her cherished daughters and sons-in-laws: Paula and Peter Kapteyn of Hayward. Judy and Marcus Old Lodge Bryant of Citrus Heights, Annette Monteiro-Parker and Carl Parker of Hayward and Nancy Monteiro of Grass Valley; her precious grandchildren: Rachel and Addison Winkles, Zachary Winkles, Vanessa Cardoza, Sylvia and Drake Crump, Eric Parker and Paul McLaughlin; her adored great-grandchildren: Parker Crump, Melody Crump and Leon Winkles. Additionally, she is survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, adopted family members, who also called her Mom and Gramma, and dear friends who loved her greatly.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Irene's life on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Christ Community Church 25927 Kay Avenue, Hayward, CA, 94545.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019