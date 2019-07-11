Iris Eleanor Betty

Oct. 31, 1935 - June 25, 2019

Brentwood

Iris Betty passed away on June 25, 2019. She will be remembered for her kindness to all and her zest for life. Iris was born in Johnston Scotland (1935) to Elizabeth & Louis Louttit. Shortly after her marriage, the family moved to the United States to pursue a better life and endless opportunity; living in Washington DC and Wisconsin then finally moving to California. Iris spent many years as an Administrative Assistant in Danville. Her true passion was raising her four children whom she is survived by; Greg (Wendy), Pam, Bruce (Lori), Stuart and her 5 grandchildren David, Michael, Megan, Rebecca and Sean. Iris had a love for life that was matched by few. She could be found spending time with her friends, family, tennis groups or her beloved dogs. She also loved spending time in Carmel and Lake Tahoe. She had a large social circle and will be missed dearly by all those she touched through her 83 years of life.

We will celebrate her life July 21, 1:00 at Sweeney's Restaurant in Brentwood. The family requests donations be made to or Shephard's Gate in Brentwood.





