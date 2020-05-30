Irma "Gala" DavisJul., 1925 - May 23, 2020El CerritoIrma Gala Davis passed away peacefully at her home in El Cerrito, Calif., with family by her side, on May 23, 2020.Irma, whose friends knew her as Gala, was born to Albert and Violet Wong in July of 1925 in Oakland, Calif. She was one of six children. She was preceded in death by parents Albert and Violet Wong, sisters Clara Mark and Stella Wong. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Rudin; granddaughter, Christine Lucus Goodwin; sisters Marcella Yasuhiro, Alberta Mai-Lon Gittelsohn; brother Albert Wong Jr.; nieces Carolyn Yee, Marilyn Lee, Wanda Wong, Amy Gittelsohn, April Wong; nephews Gregory Mark, Gary Yee, Michael Yee, Colin Lee and Joel Gittelsohn.Gala attended Oakland Technical High School. In 1945, at 20 years old, she married Charles Rhea and they had their adored daughter Sharon. After her divorce from Charles Rhea, Gala married Marlin Davis in 1954. They were meant to be the best of friends, but not husband and wife. The marriage split but their friendship lasted his lifetime until he passed in 2017. The true love of Gala's life was her devoted partner of 35 years, Howe Lew. He was her anchor in the last voyage of her life.Growing up in the "depression era," Gala became an entrepreneur. She was determined, energetic and worked incredibly hard. She owned properties but was best known in the bay area for continuing her parents' restaurant legacy on San Pablo Avenue in El Cerrito. What started out as Violet's Dining Room in 1945 serving Chinese and American food with the motto "From Chop Suey to Apple Pie" became Violet's Golden Pacific in the 1960's with Gala in the forefront. Later in a partnership with Howe Lew continuing Violet's legacy they owned Violet's Cathay Inn also on San Pablo Ave. Treating every customer like family, thousands were charmed by her cheerful welcome and served delicious, authentic Cantonese cuisine.Gala had a genuinely caring heart. Described as warmhearted and kind she was considered a friend by nearly all who met her. Dubbed "Florence Nightingale by her niece, Gala was always thinking of others. "You could count on her to ask about your family and know everyone of them by name," a nephew comments. "Her loving ways changed the way I saw marriage," said a niece. In her lifetime, she cared for many ailing friends and family members. She opened her home to her nephew, and raised her granddaughter "Christini" during the summer months of Christine's youth. "She was my rock," says her granddaughter.The family would like to acknowledge Gala's good friends, Vicki Ciabattari, Karen Barrett, Jack Barrett, Ana Wu and Andrew Lam for the love and care they provided Gala.Due to Shelter in Place restrictions, a memorial service/celebration of life will be held at a future date. If you would like to be notified once the date is set, please leave your email address/contact information at galasmemorial@gmail.com.