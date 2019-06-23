Irma Louise Vargas

June 13, 1918 - June 18, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Irma Louise Vargas entered peacefully into rest on June 18, 2019 in Fremont, CA. Born June 13, 1918 in Mission San Jose, Fremont, she was 101 years old. She was raised in Mission San Jose and lived all of her life there. She was a daughter of the pioneer Azevada family of Mission San Jose and graduated from Washington High School in 1936.

Irma was a longtime member of St. Josephs Parish. She was a member of St. Josephs Young at Heart Organization, U.P.P.E.C #16, S.P.R.S.I. #3, Native Daughters of Golden West, Y.L.I Institute #74 and St. Anthony of Newark #12. On any given night she could be found playing, and often winning at bingo throughout the community.

Loving wife of the late Frank Vargas of Fremont. Beloved mother to the late Richard F. Vargas Sr. Loving grandmother to Richard F. Vargas, Jr., Jennifer Zaccagnini of North Carolina and great grandmother to Alexis and Andrew Vargas. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Virginia Vargas and many nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her brothers, Joseph Azevada, and Edward Azevada, and sisters, Katherine Burt and Aldina Garcia.

Family and Friends are invited to attend a mass of resurrection on Thursday at 10:30 AM on June 27, 2019 at St. Josephs Parish, 43148 Mission Blvd., Fremont, CA 94539, a burial will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with a vigil at 7:00 PM on June 26, 2019 at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538.

Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Dominican Sister's Building Fund, P.O. Box 3908, Fremont, CA 94539 or Sister of the Holy Family, P.O. Box 3248, Fremont, CA 94539.





