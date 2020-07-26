Irma Marie Zimmer
September 1, 1920 - July 13, 2020
Resident of Livermore, CA
Irma Marie Zimmer was born in Chicago IL on Sept. 1st, 1920. She lived the life of a Chicago city girl with her 2 siblings and parents, who ran a tavern. Her father died when she was 12 years old. When she was young, she attended catholic school and wore the school uniform. On one occasion her rather mischievous older brother, Leo, talked Irma into selling raffle tickets door to door in the neighborhood during school time. Predictably, one of the neighbors called the parish priest to tell him that some of his students dressed in uniforms were selling during school hours.
As a young adult, she developed an exceptional expertise as a comptometer operator. During WWII, these skills were in high demand which allowed her to resign from a job every year to go to the beach and dance all summer with no fear of not being able to find a position when she was ready to work again. Her old friends described her as dancing her way through WWII. In Chicago, every six weeks, a new navy ship arrived for R&R. She'd find a new good dance partner and dance all night on Saturdays then go to Sunday morning mass.After the war, she met Ray Zimmer at a square dance. She was attracted to his great dancing skills. Ray didn't propose rather he just slipped a ring on her finger while holding hands one day. Irma and Ray were married on Feb. 19th,1949 and were happily married for 65 years. In late 1949, Ray got a job in Seattle. They traveled to Washington only to find the job was not a good fit for him. On their way back to Chicago, they drove down to the Bay Area to visit Ray's sister, who encouraged them to stay. That day they both found jobs and moved to San Lorenzo, where their first child was born in 1951. In 1952, they moved to Livermore. There, Irma and Ray happily raised four kids, who with their encouragement all successfully completed college.
Irma was a housewife who was a very active member of St Michaels' church parish in Young Ladies Institute and Alter Society. She was a volunteer art aide at the schools and a volunteer librarian at the Livermore Senior Center.
Irma and Ray would often take the kids on a summer trip to visit the grandparents and relatives in Chicago and in Montana. On the return home, they would camp down the Oregon coast, where Irma cherished strolls on the long beaches. Along the way, she facilitated the collecting of rocks and shells by the kids. She generally utilized the entire rock weight limit that Ray and their car imposed. She loved to garden. Irma spent many joyful hours tending her enormous vegetable and flower garden. Ray suffered from Alzheimer's the last 10 years of his life. Irma kept him at home and provided a loving household for him until their doctor required that he be moved to a nursing home. For all the years that he was in the nursing home, she visited every day, except for the few days when she was sick. She actively assisted with the nursing home activities and the staff considered her an honorary staff member. She moved from her home of 60+ years into the Rosewood Assisted Living Center which was across the street from Ray's nursing home in 2013. At the Rosewood, she became an inspiration to the residents and staff members with her curiosity and positive attitude. She volunteered to coordinate the signature gathering for a birthday card for each resident whose birthday was that month. She won several awards for her artwork. One of her water colors was selected by Rosewood to be published as a greeting card. Some of her other paintings were displayed at their art shows. She was a cheerful, positive force in the lives of everyone she touched and was much loved by her family and friends. Irma was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Zimmer, who died in 2014. She is survived by her four children (Marty, John, Thomas, and Mary Beth), nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two daughters-in-law and one son-in-law.Irma's internment/memorial will be held on July 31st at 10:00 AM at the St Michael's Cemetery (please wear a mask and maintain social distance). The Memorial can be attended as a ZOOM video meeting. For the ZOOM access information, call or text 925-525-9651. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations in her name to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or the Alzheimer's Association
