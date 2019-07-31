|
Irvin Steele
March 1, 1929 - July 25, 2019
Martinez
Survived by Daughters Patti Dahlen (Jack), Karen Jester (Paul), Grand daughters Lacy Anderson (Jeff), Kaylie Brogden (Nick), Great grand children, Kya & Cade. Sister, Louise Fortner, Brother Clyde Steele and many nieces and nephews
Services to be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3051 Putnam Blvd. Pleasant Hill CA 94523 on Friday Aug 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow
Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019