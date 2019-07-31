Home

Christ Lutheran Church
2370 Harbor View Dr
Martinez, CA 94553
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Lutheran Church
3051 Putnam Blvd.
Pleasant Hill, CA
Irvin Steele


1929 - 2019
Irvin Steele
March 1, 1929 - July 25, 2019
Martinez
Survived by Daughters Patti Dahlen (Jack), Karen Jester (Paul), Grand daughters Lacy Anderson (Jeff), Kaylie Brogden (Nick), Great grand children, Kya & Cade. Sister, Louise Fortner, Brother Clyde Steele and many nieces and nephews
Services to be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 3051 Putnam Blvd. Pleasant Hill CA 94523 on Friday Aug 2, 2019 at 11:00am. Reception to follow


Published in East Bay Times on July 31, 2019
