Irving Edward "Ed" Hardin
March 17, 1928 ~ September 25, 2019
Former Alameda, California Resident
Irving "Ed" Hardin passed away peacefully in Mesquite, Nevada on the early morning of September 25th. Born and raised in Alameda, Ed graduated from Alameda High School in 1946. He then joined the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge. From there he went on to California Berkeley where he obtained his Bachelors Degree in Engineering. Ed retired from the City of Hayward in 1991 as a Civil Engineer. Ed belonged to several local organizations including the Alameda Elks Lodge #1015, Sons in Retirement, Navy League, Old Alamedians, Native Sons of the Golden West, and the American Radio Relay League. Ed was also an avid ham radio operator for 56 years with the call sign W6CU.
He is preceded in death by his wife Ruby Katherine Hardin who passed away in 2001. He has three children: Michael Hardin of Lancaster, PA, Janet Bacher of Equality, IL, and John Hardin of Mesquite, NV. Ed also had two step-children: Greg Bernard of Auburn, CA and Glenda Tracy of Lebanon, OH. Ed is also survived by his companion of 15 years, Lois Gerundo of Alameda, CA. He has nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 9, 2019