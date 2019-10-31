|
Irving Schutzman
Oct. 11, 1922 ~ Oct. 28, 2019
Rossmoor, Walnut Creek
Irving Schutzman, 97, passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Irving was the son of Esther and Philip Schutzman. His older brother, Leonard, pre-deceased him.
A decorated Sergeant during World War II, Irving served his country in the Philippines and New Guinea, and ultimately Japan. Before being shipped overseas, however, Irving had met the love of his life, Edith Simon, and the two were married before his departure. After his safe return, Irving completed his college education, became a school teacher in the New York City school system and later retired in 1983 as principal at P.S. 62 in Queens.
In 1984 the couple moved to Rossmoor in Walnut Creek, where they enjoyed socializing and playing bridge with the many friends they made there. Among his myriad hobbies and activities, Irving was a member of the Lapidary Club for many years, serving as its President for some time.
In addition to his wife of 75 years, Edith, he is survived by their sons, David Schutzman (Carole), Howard Schutzman (Teresa), daughter Susan Ollar; eight grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Garden of Remembrance, Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette on Thursday, October 31st at 2 pm.. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the East Bay or a .
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 31, 2019