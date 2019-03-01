Irwin P. Tallarico

Resident of Moraga, California

Irwin P. Tallarico, 86, a retired educator and U.S. Army veteran from Moraga, California, passed away on Feb. 27.

Irwin was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, leaving behind daughter Lauren Bartlett, son and daughter-in-law Saul and Courtney Tallarico, and grandchildren Sabrina Lockey, Sarah Tallarico, Pearce Tallarico and Peyton Tallarico. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sharon, in 2018, and their oldest daughter, Michele Lockey, in 1994.

The son of Frank and Daisy Tallarico, Irwin was born and raised in Oakland, California. Irwin's autobiography, called My Life as the Son of a Mother Born to Austro-Hungarian Jewish Parents and a Father Born to Italian Catholic Parents, was dedicated to sharing his life story with his grandchildren.

Irwin studied to be a concert pianist, but chose to devote his life to K-12 education, first as a teacher in the Oakland Unified School District and later as a school principal in Moraga and in district wide administrator roles in Newark and Stockton, Calif. He earned his bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley, his teaching credential from Cal State Hayward and his EdD from the University of San Francisco. His dissertation won first prize and was the first to be placed in college libraries.

After retirement he worked as a substitute teacher, taught adult education classes at DVC and retirement communities while sharing his passion for opera and history. He also enjoyed meals with friends and spending time with family – especially his grandchildren.

A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday March 3rd at Gan Shalom Cemetery, 1100 Bear Creek Rd., Briones, CA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Moraga Education Foundation, http://www.moragaeducation.org





