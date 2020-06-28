Irwyn Alden RammerAugust 15, 1928 - June 17, 2020Resident of Pinole, CAIrwyn passed away peacefully at the age of 91. He was born in Stockton to Hyman and Ruth and graduated from Stockton High School at the age of 16. He attended the University of the Pacific and University of California, Davis. While completing his graduate degree, he felt compelled to join the United States Army and was deployed to Korea, finishing as a First Lieutenant. Upon return, he continued his studies at UC Davis and earned a doctorate in Entomology. He married the love of his life, Ann Palazzolo, on January 22, 1956 and shared 64 beautiful years of marriage. Irwyn was a much adored father to Peter (Penny), Ron (Gail), and Lori (Mike) Lawn. He was a beloved Papa to Nick (Courtney), Grant (Darci), Jamie (Alejandro), Lauren, Kristi, Jacob (Emily), Carly and great-grandchildren Khloe, Hunter, Easton, Mia, and Ava. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gordon and great granddaughter Reese.Irwyn was a kind and unassuming gentleman, defining the essence of honesty, hard work, and compassion. He gave the gift of time to everyone he met and was genuinely interested to learn their story. He worked as a Senior Research Biologist for the FMC Corporation for over 25 years and was a world renowned expert on diseases that impacted agricultural crops with an emphasis on the grape and wine industry. After retirement he continued to consult in the agricultural community. He served his community in various ways including volunteering at the Pinole Police Department. Irwyn and Ann's greatest joy was treating their family to various trips around the world, with a special affinity for coastal locations. Their generosity created priceless memories for their children and grandchildren. The "big guy" will be greatly missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a future date when all those who loved him can gather together to celebrate this incredible man. In lieu of flowers, honor Irywn's legacy of giving by treating your loved ones to a special memory.