Isaac Rios
June 16, 1934
Resident of Antioch
Isaac Rios, Jr., passed away at home on January 3, 2020. Born June 16, 1934 to Sadie and Isaac Rios, Sr. He loved playing golf, fishing, watching old westerns, the 49ers, the Giants, and the Warriors. He is survived by Betty his wife of 66 years, son Rocco Rios (Gwen), grandchildren Rocco and Lucy Rios, brother Bill Rios, two special nieces Jeannette Fonderico, and Robin Kelley, and devoted Godson Michael Ambrosini. No services will be held per his request.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020