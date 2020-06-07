Isabel "Rose" DeSoto
1934 - 2020
November 5,1934 - June 3, 2020
Resident of Vallejo
Rose was born in Berkeley, CA, lived in San Leandro, CA for 44 years and spent her final retirement years in Vallejo, CA. She passed away peacefully at the age of 85. An avid GS Warriors fan, Rose enjoyed spending time with all of her family. She was a devout Christian with a loving heart. She worked as a printer for Skaggs Stone in Oakland for many years and was a member of the Teamsters union. She spent the latter part of her career as an employee of the school of the bible for Family Radio in Oakland. For over 25 years, Rose opened up her home on Christmas each year for her growing family and proudly decorated her Christmas tree with photos of her family members, insisting on a group family photo to cherish all year long. She was the wife of deceased spouse Salso DeSoto, and is survived by her four adult children: Sally Arrospide, Dan DeSoto, Ron DeSoto and Gina Wade. Survived by her sister, Eloisa Edery. Rose was grandmother to 17 grandchildren, some of whom are deceased, and 10 great grandchildren. Due to the current shelter-in-place restrictions, there will be a private burial for immediate family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
June 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
