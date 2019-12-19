East Bay Times Obituaries
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raymond's Parish
11555 Shannon Ave
Dublin, CA
Isabel Florence Archuleta


1949 - 2019
Isabel Florence Archuleta Obituary
Isabel Florence Archuleta
May 26, 1949 - December 14, 2019
Resident of San Ramon
Isabel Florence Trujillo Archuleta, 70, passed away peacefully in her family home on December 14, 2019, after a courageous battle with Primary Progressive Aphasia.
Isabel was a proud retired paraprofessional of Neil Armstrong Elementary and active member of St. Raymond's Parish. Isabel is survived by her loving and devoted family; husband, Alex, daughter Veronica, son John, daughter-in-law Donna, and her three grandchildren, Alexandra, Eric, and Michael, and numerous nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
A visitation will be held on Friday, December 20 at 4:00 pm-8:00 pm with a rosary at 6:00 pm. Funeral mass will be on Saturday, December 21 at 10:00 am at St. Raymond's Parish, 11555 Shannon Ave, Dublin, CA 94568. Final blessing at Queen of Heaven Cemetery Lafayette, CA 94549.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 19, 2019
