Isabel Garcia Kelly

June 4, 1925 - March 21, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Isabel Garcia Kelly entered into eternal rest March 21, 2019 in Vacaville, California. Born June 4, 1925 in Raynham Center, Massachusetts to Antone and Marie Santos. She was 93 years old and a resident of Fremont for many years. Isabel is survived by her loving daughter Patricia Galli; grandson, Michael Galli and wife, Carol; grandson, Peter Galli; great-grandson, Johnathan Galli; step-daughter Margaret Vinson and husband Tom; step-son John C. Kelly and wife Kathy; step-son William and wife Allison; step-grandson Michael Kelly; her sister Rosie Benevento; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Growing up, Isabel could be found working on her parents' ranch and helping take care of large family of eight brothers and sisters. Isabel graduated from Washington Union School, Fremont, in 1943, and started working right away as a bookkeeper. In 1946 Isabel married Theodore (Ted) Garcia, and two daughters later filled their home, Patricia and Linda. She returned to bookkeeping as the children grew, working for private medical practices until she retired. Isabel and Ted were married for nearly 40 years until his death in 1986. She married John W. Kelly in 1992 and they enjoyed traveling as well as hosting gatherings for their growing family.

When Isabel wasn't occupied with family, she was often found participating in the many Portuguese cultural societies in Fremont, including SPRSI, IDES and YLI. She loved to sew and to bake, especially pineapple upside-down cakes. Isabel was also known for her love of rabbits, mostly the ceramic variety.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 1 to 5 PM, with the Rosary service to begin at 4 PM, at Berge-Pappas-Smith Chapel of the Angels, 40842 Fremont Blvd, Fremont. The Funeral Mass and reception will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 43148 Mission Blvd, Fremont. Burial will follow mass at Irvington Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her remembrance may be made to Sister John Marie's Pantry (St. Joseph Church) or the charity of your choosing.





