Isabel Marie Stevens
December 25, 1945 - December 4, 2019
Resident of Castro Valley
Isabel Marie Stevens passed away from a 5 year battle with cancer. At the time of her passing, she was surrounded by her family, husband David of fifty years, daughter Diana, and son Greg. Born and raised in San Francisco, where she met and married her husband. They then moved to Castro Valley where she was a loving wife and mother.
She was known for her laid-back personality and was described as sweet by everyone who met her. When spending quality time with her family, her wit and humor were the most memorable. Her compassionate, accepting, and supportive nature will always be remembered by all those who loved her!
A memorial service will be held on Friday Dec 20 at 1:00pm.


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 18, 2019
