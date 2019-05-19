East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Deer Creek Funeral Service
1200 Mt. Diablo Blvd. #107
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
16248 Carolyn St.
San Leandro, CA
Service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Epiphany Lutheran Church
16248 Carolyn St.
San Leandro, CA
Isabella Brooklyn Cobarrubia Obituary
Isabella Brooklyn Cobarrubia
Resident of Tracy, California
Our baby, Isabella Brooklyn Cobarrubia a.k.a. Grayson Druh Cobarrubia to many, went to be with the Lord on Friday 05/10/19. She was 14 years old. Our hearts and lives will never be the same. Bella was preceeded in death by her grandfather Anthony Cobarrubia only 7 weeks ago. She is survived by her parents, Travis Cobarrubia and Nicole Resare. Sister Tatum Cobarrubia, brother Tristen Cobarrubia and step mother Nicole Teverbaugh. She is also survived by her grandmother Kammy, aunt Christina, cousins Bryce and Ceirra along with many other aunts uncles and cousins who will miss her dearly.
Viewing 10 AM Wed. 5/22/19 & Services will be held Wednesday 05/22/19, 12 noon at Epiphany Lutheran Church 16248 Carolyn St., San Leandro, CA
Flowers can be accepted at the church on the day of services only or by calling Jay Spencer of Deer Creek Mortuary at (925) 803-7733.


Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019
