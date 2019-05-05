East Bay Times Obituaries
Sunset View Cemetery & Mortuary
101 Colusa Avenue
El Cerrito, CA 94530
(510) 525-5111
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Buddhist Church of Oakland
825 Jackson Street
Oakland, CA
Isamu "Sam" Yoneyama


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Isamu "Sam" Yoneyama Obituary
Isamu "Sam" Yoneyama
Sept. 30, 1924 – Apr. 8, 2019
Resident of Berkeley
Sam Yoneyama passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at home in Berkeley after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mariko (Mollie), daughter Nancy (Roy Wilson) of San Francisco, son Mark (Lorraine Chew) of San Jose, his brother George of Los Angeles, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Itsuto (Jimmy) and Haruko (Mary) Yoneyama and sister Katsuko (Kay) Naples.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11am at the Buddhist Church of Oakland, 825 Jackson Street, Oakland, CA 94607.


View the online memorial for Isamu "Sam" Yoneyama
Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019
