Isamu "Sam" Yoneyama
Sept. 30, 1924 – Apr. 8, 2019
Resident of Berkeley
Sam Yoneyama passed away peacefully on April 8, 2019 at home in Berkeley after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mariko (Mollie), daughter Nancy (Roy Wilson) of San Francisco, son Mark (Lorraine Chew) of San Jose, his brother George of Los Angeles, as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents Itsuto (Jimmy) and Haruko (Mary) Yoneyama and sister Katsuko (Kay) Naples.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11am at the Buddhist Church of Oakland, 825 Jackson Street, Oakland, CA 94607.
Published in East Bay Times on May 5, 2019