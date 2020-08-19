1/
Isao A. Handa
1925 - 2020
Isao A. Handa
Sept. 3, 1925 - Aug. 11, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Isao Ace Handa passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020 at the age of 94. Born on September 3, 1925 in San Francisco, he was the youngest of 3 children. He attended San Ramon Union High School but was evacuated with his family and sent to the Gila River Relocation Center in Arizona. Ace served in the U.S. Army in the all Japanese-American 442nd Regimental Combat Team.
He later married Michi Kamiji in 1951 in San Jose. The two settled in Fremont (Centerville) in 1955 and remained ever since. He worked as a grocery clerk and raised a daughter (Jo Ann) and son (Jeff) in Fremont, retiring in 1988. In retirement, he enjoyed traveling, spending time with his grandchildren (Kristine and Michael) and great-grandchildren (Kayla and Kylie), volunteering at the church's Friday night Bingo and was a season ticket holder for both the Oakland Athletics, and Raider's for decades.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Seizo and Matsue, brother Yutaka, sister Kikuyo, and daughter Julie Ann. He is survived by his wife of over 69 years Michi, daughter, Jo Ann, son, Jeff, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for immediate family members. He will be interred at the Golden Gate National Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Isao A. Handa



Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
