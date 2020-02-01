|
Ismael Manuel (Manny) Granados
June 17, 1931 - January 28, 2020
Castro Valley
Ismael Manuel (Manny) Granados, of Castro Valley CA, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the age of 88. A Vigil will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Sorensen Chapel, 1140 B Street, Hayward, California 94541. Visitation will start at 5:00 P.M. and the Vigil will start at 6:00P.M. Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, February 5 at 10:30A.M. at All Saints Catholic Church, 22824 Second Street, Hayward, California 94541. Following the services, Manny will be laid to rest at Saint Mary's Cemetery, 4529 Howe Street in Oakland, California 94611. Friends and family are invited to attend his Celebration of Life, afterward, at Tino and Dawn's residence in San Leandro, California. The family is grateful for the all the support, condolences, and kind words.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 1, 2020