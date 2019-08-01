|
Isobel Flora Dvorsky
October 26, 1928 ~ July 29, 2019
San Leandro, California
Isobel Flora Dvorsky passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was 90 years of age. Isobel was born on October 26, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of Isodore and Lena Glick. Isobel graduated from the University of Iowa where she was a Campus Beauty Queen. The University is also where she met the love of her life, the late Dr. Harry Dvorsky. Eventually, the two of them came to California together where Isobel received her Masters in Speech Pathology at Cal State Hayward and devoted her life to improving education and making it available to as many people as possible. Isobel was an extremely philanthropic woman. Throughout her life, she served on numerous boards including Eden Hospital's Foundation Board and past President of the American Medical Association. She was a Board Member and past President of Davis Street Family Resource Center, a Board Member and past President of San Leandro Scholarship Foundation, Advisory member of the San Leandro Education Foundation, Founding Member and past President of Political Action Committee for Excellence, National President of Community College Trustees, President of CA Community College Trustee Association, and a Founding Member of Community College League of California. In addition, she was on the AAUW Board, Women's Auxiliary Board and a Trustee for Chabot/Las Positas College for 35 years.
When she was not giving back to her community, Isobel devoted her time to raising her three children and will always be remembered as the best dressed, caring, loving and loyal wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Isobel was predeceased by her loving husband, Harry, and her great grandson Aiden James Thenemann. She is survived by her three children, Jay Dvorsky, Kathy Weiner (Steve), and Daniel Dvorsky (Miriam); her six grandchildren – Rachel Shelowitz (Jason), Jennifer Thenemann (Christopher), Jordan Weiner (Victoria), Drew Dvorsky, and Jake Dvorsky. She is also survived by her five great-grandchildren – Chase, Avery, and Brooks Thenemann and Sadie and Isobel Shelowitz.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Isobel's honor to the Davis Street Family Resource Center at the address below:
3081 Teagarden Street
San Leandro, CA 94577
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 1, 2019