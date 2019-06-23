East Bay Times Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Santos-Robinson Mortuary
160 Estudillo Avenue
San Leandro, CA 94577
View Map
Ivan Dugorepec
September 17, 1937 - June 18, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Ivan Dugorepec, 81, of San Leandro, California peacefully passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Ivan was born Sept 17, 1937 in Dubrava Zabočka, Croatia to Frankie and Anna (Gojšić). In Jun 8, 1962, he married Dragica (Šimunić) and in Jan 1969, he moved the family to the United States where they still reside in San Leandro. He was a tailor by trade and was an avid world traveler. He enjoyed going on cruises with his wife and family, making his own wine, chewing on his signature toothpick and spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could. Ivan is survived by his wife Dragica, his daughter Jasna of San Leandro, his son Milenko and wife Debbie of Dublin, four grandchildren: Bella, Lexie, Lauren and Brayden; along with several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life service will be held at 3 PM, Thursday, Jun 27, 2019 at Santos Robinson Mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave, San Leandro, CA 94577. There will be a reception following the service at the Dugorepec Home in San Leandro.



