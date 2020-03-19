|
J Neville Shore, Jr.
Aug. 2, 1947 - March 18, 2020
Resident of Pleasanton
J Neville "Jay" Shore, Jr., aged 72, passed away peacefully at his Pleasanton home on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020. He was born August 2nd, 1947 in San Gabriel, California to Marion Margaret Dibble Shore and J. Neville Shore Sr. Jay is a veteran of the Vietnam war for both the Navy and the Army. He also boasts multiple college degrees, and a successful career in the Information Technology field for Accounting. He enjoyed life through the simple pleasures of watching the stock market, spending time with family, chatting with everyone around him, and playing with his two dogs Emma, and Skippy. During his prime, he was a multiple engine Instructor, commercially licensed pilot, and loved flying airplanes. He loves comedies of all sorts, everything with a smile on their face. He was also an avid amateur radio operator, communicating with fellow hams throughout the bay area. Jay is survived by his wife of thirty-seven years, Victoria Shore, his Son Jonathan Shore, and his Daughter, Jennifer Shore Holder. Due to the Corona Virus restrictions, a memorial will not be held until Summer. A small graveside service is planned for the family at the Pioneer Cemetery in his hometown of Pleasanton, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 19, 2020