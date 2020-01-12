|
J. Patricia (Hribar) Ladra
Feb. 20, 1931 - Dec. 27, 2019
Resident of Concord
Patricia Ladra, 88, a long-time resident of Concord, California, died at home on December 27, 2019 of congestive heart failure. Patricia was born on February 20, 1931 in East Trumbull, Ohio.
In 1949, in pursuit of her dreams to travel, she moved to Phoenix, AZ to attend nursing school. While in nursing school she met her future husband, Lawrence D. Ladra. They married on May 6, 1950. She is survived by her six children and their significant others: Linda, Holly and Rich, Roselyn, Chris and Jeanne, Melanie, Kathy and Tom. She is beloved Nana to Alex, Doe, Frank and Stephen, Christine and Brendan.
In 1973 she returned to school and obtained a degree as a Licensed Vocational Nurse. After many years of nursing she began a third career obtaining her RE license in 1985 and working as a RE agent until she retired to care for her grandchildren, Alex and Doe Steinbrecher in 1996.
Services will be held on January 16, 2020 at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA. The viewing will begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m. After the Mass there will be a farewell at the gravesite.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 12, 2020