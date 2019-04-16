Jack A. Gale

Aug. 14, 1924 - Mar. 12, 2019

Fair Oaks

Our beloved Jack passed away peacefully on March 12th, 2019 at the age of 94. Born August 14, 1924 in Sedro Woolley, Washington and graduated from Union "S" High School in Bellevue, Washington in 1942. Retired from Continental Can Company after 31 years as a Supervisor of Shipping and Receiving. Jack served in the Army Medical Corp during WWII in the Philippine theater and was a recipient of the Bronze Star for his service. Former resident of Brookdale Vallejo Hills, Vallejo, California and Sunrise of Fair Oaks, Fair Oaks, California.

Jack loved traveling with his wife and playing golf. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, and lifetime member of the Concord Elks.

Jack is survived by his wife of 35 years, Mary Natalie Gale and daughters Glenda Armstrong, Christy Gale, and son Scot Gale; and step-children Randall Carreira (Nancy), Shawn Finato (Lisa) and Carolyn Black (William). Jack leaves behind grandchildren Shane and Catherine, and great-granddaughter Abby and numerous step-grandchildren. Celebration of Life to be held at 11:00 am, April 18, 2019, in the Redwood Chapel, Oakmont Memorial Park, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, California, 94549. Private interment to follow. The family appreciates memorial donations in Jack's name to be made to Sutter Foundation Hospice.





View the online memorial for Jack A. Gale Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary