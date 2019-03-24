Jack Austin Byers

April 11, 1938 - March 20, 2019

Resident of Danville

Brilliant, loving, and zany husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend peacefully passed away on March 20, 2019 surrounded by family. Jack was born in Seattle, WA to Samuel Robert Byers and Julia Jackson on April 11, 1938. The family later moved to San Francisco and growing up with siblings Geraldine and Richard consisted of reading, riding cable cars, and playing at Kezar Stadium. Jack devoted his life to science starting with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1960 followed by a PhD in Engineering in 1966 both from UC Berkeley. While he took his studies seriously, he also made time for college social life and youthful shenanigans. Jack made lifelong friendships while at Cal, with the gang of friends continuing to gather a few times a year. He carried on with a career as a Physicist at Lawrence Livermore Lab until he retired in 2005. Jack married Carole Stevenson in 1990, settling in Danville, and instantly became a pillar to Carole's family. Jack and Carole traveled the world with friends and enjoyed hosting at their home. Jack was a social and humorous man, often cracking jokes and debating science and politics with friends. An avid reader, runner, and coffee lover, Jack completed many races in his lifetime and was a staple at the Danville Coffee Roastery and later Pete's Coffee. He also appreciated many good beers and you can find his name at Pete's Brass Rail for drinking 600 different beers over the years. Jack is survived by his brother Richard Byers; daughters Sheri Ramsell and Dina Bohacek and their large families including grandchildren, great-grandchildren and significant others. His family deeply appreciates the care and support provided by Jack's personal caregivers during the last stage of his life.

A party to celebrate Jack's life will be held in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable contributions in memory of Jack Byers to Brain Support Network at PO Box 7264, Menlo Park, CA 94026, www.brainsupportnetwork.org.







View the online memorial for Jack Austin Byers Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary