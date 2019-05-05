Jack David Torres

1925 ~ 2019

Resident of San Ramon, California

Jack, age 94, passed away peacefully at home on March 21, after two years of declining health. He leaves behind his wife of almost 60 years, Rosalynne (Bassell); his 3 daughters: Joanna Dellagana; Julianne Torres; and Diana (Dana) Anderson; 7 grandchildren: Emily (Drew) Boren, Jacob and Thomas Dellagana; Danielle and Jenna Rasmussen; Rachel and Richard Anderson; one great-grandchild. He will also be lovingly remembered by his sister Pearl (Merle) Krantzman; his brother Morris (Roma) Torres; cousins, nephews and nieces, colleagues and friends.

Jack was born in New York City to David and Rose (Alhadeff) Torres. The family relocated to Oakland around 1930. Jack graduated from Oakland High and enlisted in the Army in June 1943. He served with the 66th Infantry in England, France, and Austria in combat and occupation duty until 1946.

Jack graduated from U.C. Berkeley, sponsored by the GI Bill, earning a B.A. in Economics. After several years in retail commerce, Jack realized his true vocation was in education. He obtained a teaching credential and taught in the Fremont Unified School District for 32 years. Along the way, he also earned a Masters in Education and an Administrative Credential. Even after retirement in 1992, he continued to be a requested sub in FUSD for 14 more years.

Jack and Roz met through a shared love for drama and theater and were married in late 1959, pooling their resources and building a successful life together. Jack loved to travel. He and Roz travelled to Europe, Argentina, Israel, Mexico, and their favorite, Hawaii. Jack was also a consummate Do-It-Yourself guy. He was Mr. Fix-it around the house. As a child of the Depression, everything had value and could be saved and used again. His loved his vegetable garden and was proud to share its bounty with all. He adored bad puns and would recycle those as well. Jack was a gentle man and always a gentleman to family and friends. He will be greatly missed.

Funeral services were held at Oakmont 3/25 under the auspices of Sinai Memorial Chapel. If desired, a donation can be made to RCJL in Danville, or any .





