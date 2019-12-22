East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Park Hills Chapel
3111 North Main Street
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 934-6500
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
the Fireside Room inside Rossmoor
1001 Golden Rain Rd
Walnut Creek, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Edward Phillips


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Edward Phillips Obituary
Jack Edward Phillips
Nov. 10, 1943 - Dec. 6, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
After a yearlong battle with lung cancer, we are saddened to share the news of Jack Phillips' passing. Jack spent his final days at his home in Rossmoor on hospice care with his wife, Anne Phillips & daughter, Katie Phillips.
Jack was born in Springfield, IL but grew up in Oakland, CA with his parents Earl & Mary Phillips, his brother Bob Phillips, and sister, Earlene Beeson. He graduated from Oakland High School where he played basketball and football as lucky #7. Anne & Jack spent most of their 44 years of marriage in Dublin and Danville until moving to Rossmoor when Jack retired. For approximately 40 years, Jack was a sales professional in the custom framing and moulding industry. 32 of those years were spent as the sales manager at Victor Moulding Company with some of his precious, lifelong friends.
Whether you knew Jack a little or a lot, the first thing that probably comes to mind was his big heart, famous smile and contagious laugh. He was a dog lover to the core, proud fan of the San Francisco 49ers & San Jose Sharks, music enthusiast, "ready" golf pro, cigar aficionado, Cabernet lover, dear friend and all the fun you could ask for wrapped up in one package.
Jack's life and all the love for him will be honored with a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 17th from 3 – 6:30 pm at the Fireside Room inside Rossmoor – 1001 Golden Rain Rd, Walnut Creek, CA. A short service will kick off a reception with food & beverage to share stories and memories of Jack's legacy.
In lieu of flowers, they are requesting donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of the East Bay who gave Jack the most amazing care.
May Jack's spirit, light and love of life endure within your memory forever!


View the online memorial for Jack Edward Phillips
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oak Park Hills Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -