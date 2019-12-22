|
|
Jack Edward Phillips
Nov. 10, 1943 - Dec. 6, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
After a yearlong battle with lung cancer, we are saddened to share the news of Jack Phillips' passing. Jack spent his final days at his home in Rossmoor on hospice care with his wife, Anne Phillips & daughter, Katie Phillips.
Jack was born in Springfield, IL but grew up in Oakland, CA with his parents Earl & Mary Phillips, his brother Bob Phillips, and sister, Earlene Beeson. He graduated from Oakland High School where he played basketball and football as lucky #7. Anne & Jack spent most of their 44 years of marriage in Dublin and Danville until moving to Rossmoor when Jack retired. For approximately 40 years, Jack was a sales professional in the custom framing and moulding industry. 32 of those years were spent as the sales manager at Victor Moulding Company with some of his precious, lifelong friends.
Whether you knew Jack a little or a lot, the first thing that probably comes to mind was his big heart, famous smile and contagious laugh. He was a dog lover to the core, proud fan of the San Francisco 49ers & San Jose Sharks, music enthusiast, "ready" golf pro, cigar aficionado, Cabernet lover, dear friend and all the fun you could ask for wrapped up in one package.
Jack's life and all the love for him will be honored with a Celebration of Life on Friday, January 17th from 3 – 6:30 pm at the Fireside Room inside Rossmoor – 1001 Golden Rain Rd, Walnut Creek, CA. A short service will kick off a reception with food & beverage to share stories and memories of Jack's legacy.
In lieu of flowers, they are requesting donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or Hospice of the East Bay who gave Jack the most amazing care.
May Jack's spirit, light and love of life endure within your memory forever!
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019