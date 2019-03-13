|
Jack Harold Thomas
Resident of Magalia
Jack Harold Thomas passed away on February 26th, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1930 in Yuba City, Ca and grew up in Linda, Ca. He graduated valedictorian from Marysville High School and joined the Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart Jan Stirnaman on December 16, 1951.
After leaving the Air Force he returned to a career at Bank of America from which he retired in 1991.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife Jan, & his son Michael. He is survived by his daughters Julie (Tom) Suro and Deb Thayn, Grandchildren: Josh, Sara, Brandon (Amanda,) Nicole, Kyleigh (Danny,) Jake (Nina,) Curt & many great grandchildren that were the light of his life.
His Celebration of Life will be held on March 16th, 2019 at 1pm at Northgate Christian Fellowship, 2201 Lake Herman Road, Benicia, Ca 94510.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 13, 2019