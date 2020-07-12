Jack Koch, Jr.Dec. 12, 1946 - July 2, 2020Resident of Livermore, CAJack Koch, Jr., 73, passed away the night of July 2nd, 2020, at home with his loving wife of 51 years, Christine.Jack was born on December 12, 1946 in Los Angeles, CA. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Koch, Sr., his mother, Darlene and his brother, Gary.Jack is survived by his wife, Christine Koch, daughter, Jenifer Koch Osterholt (Chris), son, Garrison Koch (Kristy), and his three grandchildren, Charlie, Frankie and Lincoln.No services will he held, at his request.