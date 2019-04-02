East Bay Times Obituaries
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
Jack M. Jagger

Jack M. Jagger Obituary
Jack M. Jagger
Formerly of Concord, CA
Jack, formerly of Concord, resided in Lisle, IL; Survived by his wife Carol Ann (Weissert); father to Pam (deceased), John, Matthew (deceased), Josh (Cheryl), Michael (Colleen) and beloved feline Rocky IV; brother of Judith Jagger and Patricia Van Orman (deceased); grandfather of ten; great grandfather of two; uncle to three nieces & one nephew. Mother of children Mary Lou Jacobsen (deceased). Further information available at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home, Lisle, Illinois


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2019
