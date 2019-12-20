|
Jack Maher
December 21, 1930 - December 12, 2019
Walnut Creek
John Stueard "Jack" Maher was born December 21, 1930 in Fairfax, California but he considered himself a lifelong San Franciscan. He grew in San Francisco and graduated from Sacred Heart High School and San Francisco State University.
He worked for 35 years at Pacific Telephone and Telegraph where he met his beloved wife Janice Blanc Maher. Every Friday he would bring her a red rose when he returned home to Walnut Creek. They recently celebrated 65 years of marriage with their entire family in attendance which meant everything to them.
They planned incredible family vacations every year to the Napili Kai in Maui, Giant's Spring Training in Arizona, London, Italy, and many fun times at family cabin at Lake Tahoe. This gift of family travel bought all the cousins close together.
After their three children attended Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Jack and Jan funded a scholarship which over the years has provided numerous people the chance to have the college experience that was so treasured by the Maher family. To this date there are 14 family members who are Cal Poly Alumni.
Baseball was also an important pastime. Jack was a member of the Senior Softball League in Walnut Creek and was a member of the Walnut Creakers Team and played until he was 85. He was the biggest sports fan and attended almost all the sporting events of his eight grandchildren.
He is survived by his three children; Leslie and Matt Pease of Lafayette, Chris and Sheila Maher of Walnut Creek, and Lisa and Rico Evaristo of Walnut Creek.
Eight grandchildren; Ryan and Nicole Pease of Templeton, Michael and Claire Pease of Pleasant Hill, Patrick and Rebecca Maher of San Mateo, Thomas Maher of San Francisco, Megan and Hans Aartmann of San Francisco, Nathaniel Evaristo of San Luis Obispo, Jessica Evaristo of San Francisco and Jennifer Evaristo of Walnut Creek.
Two great-grandchildren; Morgan and Taylor Pease and many more to come!
Because his birthday was so close to Christmas his favorite movie that he made everyone watch each year was "It's a Wonderful Life." His generosity, love of family and storytelling ability was proof he led a wonderful life and his family will miss him greatly.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 20, 2019