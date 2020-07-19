Jack PrejzaJanuary 5, 1942 - May 21, 2020Resident of Half Moon Bay, CAJack was born at home in Monessen, PA on the coldest day of the year, to parents John and Catherine Prejza. A happy, chubby, "Gerber" baby, he was content to sit and play with his toys for hours. His love of toys continued throughout the years as he had quite a collection of vintage metal toys.The family moved to Antioch, CA in 1949. Jack graduated from Antioch High School in 1959. After receiving an AA degree from Diablo Valley College, he attended San Francisco State. He graduated in 1964 with a BA in Literature and Language Arts.Jack joined the Peace Corps in 1965 where he met his future wife, Stephanie Strelkauskas. Jack was stationed in Artvin, Turkey where he taught ESL for Turkish students, Teachers College and Night School.Upon return to the US, Jack and Stef were married on July 13, 1968 in Newark, NJ. Their honeymoon was a cross country car trip in Jack's 1968 Camaro.He began his stellar teaching career in Burlingame. He primarily taught 7th and 8th grade English at Burlingame Intermediate School. He piloted the first 7th grade Core class (English and Social Studies), started a student television network, co-founded Schoolympics, and produced over 60 school plays. Jack received Teacher of the Year award in 1987 and retired in 2001.Jack co-authored the Scott Foresman national spelling textbook. This textbook was used by students in grades 1 thru 8 nationwide through two editions. Jack also penned 5 pulp fiction detective novels (as yet unpublished).Jack was an excellent home chef. His specialty was Dungeness Crab Cioppino which he made for Christmas and whenever fresh crab was available. He was also an amazing baker. However, his goal of replicating his mother's delicious apple pie and special nut-filled cold dough cookies was never quite achieved. He came darn close though.Jack passed away at home in Half Moon Bay. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Stephanie and his son, Christian (Gabriela Prado), sisters Pat Prejza and Kathie Fitzpatrick, niece Shannon Fitzpatrick (Colin Sebern) and other family members.Memorial services for Jack will be held at a future date when the family can all get together and celebrate a truly blessed life."What we do in life echoes through eternity"