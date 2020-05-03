Jack Ravazza Sr.Jul. 21, 1931 - Apr. 16, 2020Resident of LafayetteJack Ravazza Sr, a second-generation Lafayette resident, left us on April 16, 2020. He passed peacefully at home at age 88, surrounded by his children, to join his dearly departed wife, Schatzi.He is fondly remembered by family and friends as Dad, Papa, the local Garden King, Mr. Fix It, and humorously as the neighborhood block Mayor. Always available to assist family and neighbors as their resident "Jack of all Trades", they would stop by to seek assistance or advice on how to grow this or fix that. He was always ready with a story of how things used to be, how it should work or grow, or the famous "what you should really do".Born to Maria (Parodi) and Geo Batta Ravazza, he was raised on the family ranch in Lafayette. He was a graduate of Acalanes High School class of 1949. After over a 40 yr lifelong career, Jack retired from Oakland Scavenger Company in 1989. He spent his second half of life joyfully filled creating his and Schatzi's "Little Piece of Heaven" at their mountain ranch. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, making things grow and sharing the results of these skills. Many still recall those festive meals, made with love by his own hands and shared at a table where all were welcome. The union of family and friends, mingled with the food, wine, music, laughter and stories, are still fondly remembered to this day.Jack is preceded by Schatzi, his beloved wife of 63 years, and survived by his children Chris, Lisa and Jack Jr, daughter-in-law Sandy, grandchildren Sherry, J.R., and Michelle, and his brother, Fred and wife Elisa.Due to the pandemic restrictions internment was held in a private service at Queen of Heaven Cemetery on April 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later time when restrictions are lifted.