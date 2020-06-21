Jack RaveretOctober 5, 1934 - June 13, 2020Byron Park (Walnut Creek)John Aiken Raveret, 85, died June 13, 2020 at John Muir Hospital in Walnut Creek, CA.Jack was born on October 5, 1934, and grew up in Skokie, IL. He graduated from Niles East High School in 1952 and from Northwestern University in 1957. He married fellow Northwestern alum, Maryanne Telfer, in 1958; and, together with Maryanne, raised his family and lived in the same house in Wilmette, IL, for more than 50 years. He and Maryanne moved to Walnut Creek in 2017.An engineer, Jack spent most of his career at International Harvester, Dresser Industries, and Komatsu selling construction equipment to the U.S. government. Jack was a well-known youth basketball coach in his community. He also was a great storyteller and a natural master of ceremonies for family gatherings and reunions. On many summer nights, he could be found laughing, singing, and swapping stories on his back porch.He is survived by his wife Maryanne of 61 years, children Jane Raveret of New Canaan, CT, and husband Bob Neuhaus; Tom Raveret of Glen Ellyn, IL, and his wife Carol; John Raveret of Wellesley, MA, and his wife Sara; Anne Obsitnik of Moraga, CA, and her husband Jim; and grandchildren Katherine, Emily, Adam, James, David, Callen, Lauren, Graham, Chase, Caroline, Tyler, Byron and Robin. He is also survived by his brother Robert Raveret of Sun Lakes, AZ, and his wife Betty.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to Feeding America and Habitat for Humanity.A celebration of life will be planned for a later date when pandemic restrictions have loosened.