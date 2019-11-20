East Bay Times Obituaries
Callaghan Mortuary & Livermore Crematory - Livermore
3833 East Avenue
Livermore, CA 94550
(925) 447-2942
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
at his daughter's home
Jack Roland Matthews


1928 - 2019
Jack Roland Matthews Obituary
Jack Roland Matthews
November 1, 1928 ~ November 15, 2019
Resident of Livermor, California
Jack Matthews was born in Fort Cobb, Oklahoma on November 1, 1928 and moved to California in 1942. Jack joined the Airforce, 1946-1949. He attended SF State and became one of the first Computer Programmers at the LLNL in 1955 and retired in 1985. He is preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Peggy Matthews, his sister, Glenna Cox, and his daughter, Lorraine Matthews. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Roy Cox and his five daughters and 3 son-in-laws: Cheryl Murdaugh, Megan Laquidara, Beth and Troy Trenchard, Nancy Matthews and Craig Culpepper, Cindy and Glenn Sherman. Jack has eleven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.
Services are being held on Friday, November 22 at 2:30 pm at Roselawn Cemetery with Celebration of Life following at his daughter's home. Please call Callaghan Mortuary for further information.


View the online memorial for Jack Roland Matthews
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2019
