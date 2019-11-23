|
|
Jack Thomas Keele
August 20, 1933 - November 5, 2019
Moraga
Tom was raised in Portland Oregon. He was a graduate of Jefferson High School where he met Nancy Derring. Tom and Nancy married after graduation. Tom later attended the University of Oregon on a football scholarship. He played in the 1958 Rose Bowl. Tom received his masters degree and went on to a long career as a college football coach.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife Nancy who passed away earlier this year. They had been married 68 years. Tom is survived by his three daughters: Laura Paea (Simaile), Linda Chahine (Jody), and Radhe Lesny (Daniel); 7 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of Tom's life will be held at 2:30 pm on December 1st at Willow Spring Community Church in Moraga.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019