Jack W. O'ConnorNovember 16, 1930 - May 16, 2020Hayward, CAJack O'Connor passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family.Born in Oakland to Genevieve and John P. O'Connor, he was raised with his older brother Eugene and younger sister Rosemary.In 1948, Jack and his friend, John Banchero, opened the popular Banchero's Italian Dinners in Hayward. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 where he formed life-long friendships.Jack enjoyed many interests including golf, travel, music, cooking and painting. His quick wit, warm smile and generous heart touched all those who knew him.Survived by Arlene, his loving wife of 61 years; children Catherine, Mike, Karen, Rosemary (Reg), Jennifer (Matt); grandchildren Taylor, Delaney, Michael, Charlotte, Theo, Natalie, Sophie, Gabriel; sister Rosemary Brennan.Jack will be dearly missed by his family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.