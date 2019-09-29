Home

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
166 W Harder Rd
Hayward, CA 94544
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Good Shepherd Lutheran Church
166 W. Harder Rd,
Hayward,, CA
Jackie Lee Chandler Obituary
Jackie Lee Chandler
Resident of Lynden, WA
In loving memory of Jackie Lee (Jack) Chandler. Jack passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Aug. 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Jack is preceded by his father William and mother Hattie May, wife Katherine Ann, daughter Robin Suzann, and 6 brothers and sisters. Jack is survived by his wife Florence, children Robin Beck (Steven) Mark Chandler, Michelle Buckland (Gene) Ross Tomlinson (Julie) Brenda Dowling, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.
Please join us in a celebration of life at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 166 W. Harder Rd, Hayward, CA on Oct. 3, at 2:00 p.m.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019
