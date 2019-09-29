|
Jackie Lee Chandler
Resident of Lynden, WA
In loving memory of Jackie Lee (Jack) Chandler. Jack passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Aug. 14, 2019 at the age of 87. Jack is preceded by his father William and mother Hattie May, wife Katherine Ann, daughter Robin Suzann, and 6 brothers and sisters. Jack is survived by his wife Florence, children Robin Beck (Steven) Mark Chandler, Michelle Buckland (Gene) Ross Tomlinson (Julie) Brenda Dowling, 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren.
Please join us in a celebration of life at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 166 W. Harder Rd, Hayward, CA on Oct. 3, at 2:00 p.m.
View the online memorial for Jackie Lee Chandler
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 29, 2019