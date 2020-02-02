|
|
Jacqueline A. Cook
Oct. 16, 1947 - Jan. 27, 2020
San Pablo
Our mother, sister, grandmother, godmother, auntie, boss, friend, fixer, go-to, Queen – our everything – has taken Jesus' hand and gone home. Many of us had no idea Jackie was sick and that's because that's how she wanted it. Jackie spent her life taking care of all of us and didn't want her children and loved ones to have to worry about her. You see, that's just Jackie. She is the epitome of strength and perseverance. The words "give up" never found their way into Jackie's vocabulary. She was a rock. Jackie was always the one who we all went to for advice, guidance, cash and to have someone tell us we're gonna be just fine. Being in Jackie's company was an experience. She made it that way. Bigger than life and strikingly beautiful and those clothes and cars – those were just part of Jackie's exterior beauty. But it's the inside that those close to her cherished most. You could certainly say that Jackie had more than her share of grief and tragedy in her life, but she never let that stop her or even slow her down. Jackie was a corporate woman who was never afraid of hard work, long hours and commitment to the job. Jackie taught us by example how to lead. How to be strong in the midst of pain. She didn't expect life to be easy and knew the world didn't owe her anything. She was determined to chart her own path and she did so in a way that few of us can with that gorgeous combination of elegance and bad-ass that she so proudly displayed.
We will miss her – deeply, but we know that Jackie is now in peace, pain-free in His arms with so many of her loved ones who have gone before her, including her distinguished mother, Mrs. Joy Knapp (Aunt Honey) whose grace and dignity influenced Jackie and all who knew her.
Jackie is survived by her loving children David Barksdale (Rhonda); J. Chanel Lewis (Isaac); her brothers Edwin Lynell Wilson and John Knapp; her sister Ginger Wilson; her niece L. Denise Wilson; her godson Brian Drew; her sister-in-law Felicia "Tootie" Shaw; her cousins; her wonderful friends; and her many grandchildren. Service is Feb. 7 @ 11am @ Berkeley Mt. Zion Church; contact Harris Funeral Home for additional information.
View the online memorial for Jacqueline A. Cook
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020