Jacqueline A. Reis
Feb. 11, 1937 - Jan. 19, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Jacqueline A. Reis 82 passed away peacefully in her home in Fremont, California, with family members on Jan 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Gene R. Reis and son David M. Reis.
Jackie is survived by her brother Frank Urbani and sister in law Barbara of Carson City, NV, brother Doug Urbani and sister in law Marilyn of Sparks, NV, daughter Terry Vincent of Castro Valley, son Michael Reis & Lisa Soutar of Byron, son Anthony Reis & Jill Urick of Modesto, son Daniel Reis of Fremont, daughter Sheryl Reis of Fremont, 12 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and her dog Sadie of Fremont.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Feb 8th, 2020 at noon at a family member's home. For Celebration information, call the Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels at 510.656.1226 or email at [email protected]
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020